Friends of Friendship Park protest construction of 30-foot walls ahead of President Biden’s visit

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Ahead of President Joe Biden’s visit to San Diego on Monday, the Friends of Friendship Park protested the 30-foot walls that are being built at Friendship Park along the border.

The group protested about three miles east of Friendship Park, the place where the border meets the sea. In years prior, families in Tijuana and families in San Diego could communicate through a fence at that spot.

“The purpose of today’s action was to remind President Biden on the eve of his arrival to San Diego that Friendship Park should not be disfigured having two 30-foot border walls built upon it,” said Pedro Rios, Director of American Friends Service Committee.

Rios says they’re calling on Biden to halt construction of the 30-foot wall, adding that the previous height was 18 feet. He says plans for the new walls reduce visibility for people on either side.

“Our hope is that President Biden hears us. And that he should have a heart for what Friendship Park means and the history that it offers,” said Rios.

President Biden will be in town on Monday to meet with the prime ministers of the United Kingdom and Australia to discuss details about a nuclear submarine deal.

This article was written by Madison Weil for Scripps News San Diego.