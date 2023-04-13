Fort Lauderdale airport, schools closed after massive rainfall

Heavy rains prompted the National Weather Service to issue a flash flood emergency for Broward County, Florida, after storms dumped more than a foot of rain on some areas of South Florida.

The emergency was later replaced with a flood warning through Thursday morning.

"Even though the rain has ended, numerous roads remain closed," the NWS warned early Thursday. "Please heed any instructions from local officials, and please don't ignore any road closed signs."

Thunderstorms produced heavy rain in and around Fort Lauderdale for much of Wednesday afternoon and evening.

All public schools in Broward County are closed Thursday.

The Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport experienced substantial flooding and was expected to remain closed until at least noon Thursday. The airport's upper-level departures roadway reopened around 3 a.m. Thursday to allow drivers to pick up their family and friends who are still stuck. The lower-level arrivals road remains closed.

Some areas of Broward County near the airport received an estimated 14 inches of rain on Wednesday.

The NWS said Wednesday night that "life-threatening flash flooding" was possible in low water crossings, small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

The Fort Lauderdale Fire Department urged drivers to stay off the road.

This article was written by Scott Sutton and Matt Papaycik for Scripps News West Palm Beach.