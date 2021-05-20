Watch
Ford's big bet: Fans of F-150 pickup will embrace electric

Paul Sancya/AP
A pre-production Ford F-150 Lightning is shown in Bruce Township, Mich., May 12, 2021. The electric truck is aimed at the heart of the American auto market, a deliberate effort by Ford to move electric vehicles from specialized niche products to the mainstream. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
PITTSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The electric version of Ford’s F-150 pickup looks much like its wildly popular gas-powered version. Yet the resemblance is deceiving.

With its new battery-powered truck, Ford is making a costly bet that buyers will embrace a vehicle that would help transform how the world drives.

Branded the F-150 Lightning, the pickup will be able to travel up to 300 miles per battery charge, thanks to a frame designed to safely hold a huge lithium-ion battery that can power your house should the electricity go out.

If it succeeds, it could speed the nation’s transition away from petroleum burners.

