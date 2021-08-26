Ford recalling more than 16,000 of its 2021 F-150 trucks due to seat belt issues

DETROIT, Mich. — The Ford Motor Company is recalling more than 16,000 of its 2021 F-150 trucks due to seat belt issues.

Ford issued the recall Thursday on Model Year 2021 Ford F-150 vehicles manufactured with the Super Cab body style.

The company says the front seat belt webbing in the affected vehicles may be incorrectly routed.

“A misrouted seat belt may not adequately restrain an occupant in a crash, increasing the risk of injury,” officials wrote in a consumer alert.

Ford says about 16,430 vehicles that were manufactured between Jan. 2 and May 27, 2021, are affected by the recall.

“The Regular Cab and Crew Cab body styles use a different seat belt assembly and are not part of this recall,” the company noted.

Ford says owners of the recalled vehicles should either call Ford’s toll-free line (866-436-7332) or contact a local Ford or Lincoln dealer who can obtain specific information regarding the recalled vehicles from the Ford Online Automotive Service Information System (OASIS) database.

Owners of the recalled vehicles will be notified by mail with instructions on how to perform a preliminary self-assessment of the vehicle’s seat belts, the company says.

“If the passenger-side seat belt fails inspection, owners should not use the passenger seat until the repair is performed,” wrote Ford. “If the driver-side seat belt fails inspection, owners should not drive their vehicle until the repair is performed.”

Vehicle owners can visit NHTSA.gov/recalls and enter their 17-digit vehicle identification number for more information on this recall.