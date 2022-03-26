Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins dead at 50

Taylor Hawkins, the longtime drummer for the rock band Foo Fighters, has died at 50.

There were no immediate details about how Hawkins died. The band said in a statement that his death was a "tragic and untimely [sic] loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins."

The band had been scheduled to play a festival in Bogota, Colombia on Friday night.

Born in Texas and raised in California, Hawkins played drums for the Foo Fighters for 25 of the 28 years of the band's existence. Along with lead singer and guitarist Dave Grohl, Hawkins played prominent roles in the band's videos and in its recent horror-comedy film "Studio 666."

A message on the band's official account said, “His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever.” The message said, “Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family.”

The band Nickleback wrote on Twitter, "This is so incredibly sad."

In utter disbelief at the news of Taylor Hawkins. Our deepest condolences to his family, his bandmates, his team, his friends and everyone that was ever touched by the music he created with @foofighters @Alanis and so many others. This is so incredibly sad. pic.twitter.com/2AUeqpaN94 — Nickelback (@Nickelback) March 26, 2022

Gene Simmons wrote on Twitter, "Our prayers and condolences go out to the Hawkins family."