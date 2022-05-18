Florida killer clown trial delayed for a sixth time

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A Florida woman accused of dressing up as a clown to kill her lover's wife more than 30 years ago has had her murder trial delayed for the sixth time.

According to the Associated Press, Sheila Keen-Warren's trial was to begin on June 3. Still, because her lawyers needed more time to contact witnesses to a murder that occurred 30 years ago, Palm Beach County Circuit Judge Scott Suskauer agreed to the delay.

But he wasn't pleased with having to do so, telling the lawyers that the delay also affected him since he had to delay other trials and hearings to preside over this case.

This marks the sixth time Keen-Warren's trial has been pushed back.

She is accused of fatally shooting Marlene Warren in May 1990 at the victim's home dressed up as a clown delivering flowers and balloons.

Keen-Warren was rumored to have been having an affair with the victim's husband, Michael Warren, who she later married.

The couple was living in Virginia when she was arrested in 2017.

Investigators said DNA evidence led to her being arrested, the AP reported.

Two clerks at a costume store told investigators that two nights before the killing, a woman showed up at the store to buy a clown suit, an orange wig, white gloves, a red nose, and white makeup for her face.

According to the news outlet, Keen Warren was identified by one of the clerks from a photo lineup, but the other clerk wasn't sure.

One of Keen-Warren's lawyers, Richard Lubin, said it's "a very difficult situation."