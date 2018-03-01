Florida father, daughter charged with incest

Flood Warning issued February 28 at 9:46PM EST expiring March 1 at 9:45PM EST in effect for: Branch, Saint Joseph
Winter Weather Advisory issued February 28 at 9:16PM EST expiring March 1 at 10:00PM EST in effect for: Allegan, Barry, Calhoun, Clinton, Eaton, Ingham, Ionia, Jackson, Kalamazoo, Kent, Ottawa, Van Buren
Flood Warning issued February 28 at 8:40PM EST expiring March 4 at 7:00AM EST in effect for: Jackson
Flood Warning issued February 28 at 8:40PM EST expiring March 5 at 7:00AM EST in effect for: Clinton
Flood Warning issued February 28 at 8:40PM EST expiring March 6 at 7:00PM EST in effect for: Clinton
Flood Warning issued February 28 at 8:40PM EST expiring March 3 at 1:00PM EST in effect for: Calhoun
Flood Warning issued February 28 at 8:35PM EST expiring March 3 at 4:00AM EST in effect for: Bay, Saginaw
Flood Advisory issued February 27 at 9:25PM EST expiring March 2 at 12:00AM EST in effect for: Jackson
Flood Warning issued February 27 at 9:23PM EST expiring March 4 at 4:00PM EST in effect for: Clinton
Flood Warning issued February 27 at 9:23PM EST expiring March 1 at 1:00PM EST in effect for: Clinton
Flood Warning issued February 27 at 9:23PM EST expiring March 3 at 7:00AM EST in effect for: Calhoun
Flood Advisory issued February 25 at 9:11PM EST expiring March 2 at 12:30AM EST in effect for: Ingham
Flood Warning issued February 24 at 9:01PM EST expiring March 2 at 7:00AM EST in effect for: Livingston
Flood Warning issued February 24 at 3:16PM EST expiring March 2 at 7:00AM EST in effect for: Livingston
Flood Advisory issued February 24 at 11:10AM EST expiring March 2 at 12:30AM EST in effect for: Ingham
PANAMA CITY, Fla. — A father and daughter were arrested on Tuesday in Panama City, Florida on charges of incest.
Panama City Police arrested 39-year-old Justin Bunn and 19-year-old Taylor Bunn just before 11 a.m. on Tuesday.
According to arrest records, the father and daughter were seen having sex in in their backyard on Wakulla Avenue on February 18.
On Tuesday, investigators say that both Justin and Taylor admitted to having consensual sex, arrest records state.
Both were arrested and charged with incest. Justin's bond was set at $5,000 and Taylor's bond was set at $1,000. During a court appearance on Wednesday, a judge ordered that the father and daughter may not have any contact with each other.