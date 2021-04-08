Five people, including two children, killed in South Carolina mass shooting

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Authorities say a suspect has been found after an hours-long search for the attacker in a South Carolina shooting Wednesday evening that left five people, including two children and a prominent doctor, dead.

The York County Sheriff’s Office said the suspect was found in a nearby home.

Details on the suspect’s apprehension weren’t immediately released.

The York County coroner’s office says 70-year-old Dr. Robert Lesslie and his wife, 69-year-old Barbara Lesslie, were pronounced dead at the scene along with their grandchildren 9-year-old Adah Lesslie and 5-year-old Noah Lesslie.

A fifth victim, 38-year-old James Lewis was found dead outside the home. The investigation is ongoing.

CNN reports that Robert Lesslie was the founder of Riverview Medical Center, and had been pracitcing medicine in the area for 40 years. Those in the area say he was well-known and well-regarded in the community.

CNN also reports that a police spokesperson confirmed that the suspect lived on the same road as the Lesslies.