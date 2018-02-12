Feds arrest man accused of supplying gun used to kill 2 Ohio officers

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Authorities arrested a man Monday who they said bought a gun for the man accused of fatally shooting two Westerville police officers Saturday.
Gerald Lawson III, 30, of Warrensville Heights, acted as a straw buyer for Quentin Smith because Smith is a felon and prohibited from owning a firearm, U.S. Attorney Benjamin Glassman announced. Lawson and Smith have a long friendship and Smith paid Lawson the cost of the gun plus an extra $100, authorities said.
Lawson is facing a charge of aiding and abetting the possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. If convicted, he could receive a sentence of up to 10 years in prison.
Police said Smith shot and killed police officers Eric Joering, 39, and Anthony Morelli, 54, in Westerville, a Columbus suburb. The officers were responding to a townhome for a 911 hang-up call when Smith shot them.
"Both officers gave their lives in the protection of others," Police Chief Joe Mortbitzer previously said. "Those are true American heroes."