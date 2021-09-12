FBI releases newly declassified record on 9/11 attacks

On Saturday, the Federal Bureau of Investigation released newly declassified documents relating to the investigation of the 9/11 attacks and suspected allegations of the Saudi government's support for the hijackers.

The 16-page document is the first of its kind to be released following an executive order issued last week by President Biden.

In the heavily redacted documents, the FBI said they interviewed a man in 2015 who had frequent contact with Saudi nationals in the U.S. who aided the first hijackers to arrive in the country - Nawaf al-Hazmi and Khalid al-Mihdhar - before the attacks.

The document, released on the 20th anniversary of the attacks, detailed that the hijackers had contact with Saudi associates in the U.S., but it did not draw a definitive conclusion that senior Saudi government officials were complicit in the attacks.

According to Associated Press, 15 of the 19 hijackers were from Saudi Arabia.

The AP reported that the Saudi government has long denied any involvement in the 9/11 attacks.