Family thanks first responders for saving dog after house caught fire

A dog was reunited with the first responders who helped save her life after a house fire in Washington, D.C.

Miss Charlie’s owners were out of town at the time of the fire.

"We were 6,000 miles away when we got the call that our house was on fire. And, of course, the main thing that we were concerned about was our dog,” said Ann Sanders, Miss Charlie’s owner.

The dog was pulled from the house but needed immediate medical care.

“The dog was laying there lifeless, breathing very deep and shallow," said paramedic Marcella Somuah.

DC Fire says Miss Charlie spent four days on oxygen at an animal hospital.

However, she has since made a full recovery.

“We just want to say thank you to everybody for everything,” Sanders said.