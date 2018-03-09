Fallen deputy's K-9 stops alone at his casket, wags his tail to honor his partner

BROWNSBURG, Ind. -- Deputy Jacob Pickett of the Boone County Sheriff's Office was shot and killed in the line of duty last week after a shootout with a suspect during a car chase.

Pickett is survived by not only his two young boys and wife, but by his K-9 partner, Brik, who was by his side on the day he was fatally shot.

Brik honored his fallen partner at his funeral by stopping, alone, in front of Deputy Pickett's casket.

And as a dog would, he wagged his tail, as a final salute to a man with which he had an unbreakable bond.

Brik followed a K-9-only procession, going by Deputy Pickett's casket to pay their last respects for a fall comrade.

You can watch video of the service in the player above.