Ex-Mossad chief signals Israel behind Iran nuclear attacks

The outgoing chief of Israel’s Mossad intelligence service has offered the closest acknowledgment yet his country was behind recent attacks targeting Iran’s nuclear program and a military scientist.

The comments by Yossi Cohen offered an extraordinary debriefing by the head of the typically secretive agency in what appears to be the final days of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s rule.

It also gave a clear warning to other scientists in Iran’s nuclear program that they too could become targets.

Cohen spoke to Israel’s Channel 12 investigative program “Uvda” in a segment aired Thursday night.

Iran did not immediately comment on Cohen's remarks.

