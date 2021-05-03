EPA rule to phase out gases used in refrigerators, coolants

WASHINGTON — The Environmental Protection Agency is proposing to phase down production and use of hydrofluorocarbons, highly potent greenhouse gases commonly used in refrigerators and air conditioners.

The proposed rule follows through on a law Congress passed in December authorizing a 15-year phaseout of HFCs.

The rule is intended to decrease U.S. production and use of the gases by 85% over the next 15 years, part of a global phaseout intended to slow climate change.

“By phasing down HFCs, which can be hundreds to thousands of times more powerful than carbon dioxide at warming the planet, EPA is taking a major action to help keep global temperature rise in check," said EPA Administrator Michael Regan.

Some companies have already started using alternative refrigerants with lower global-warming effects.

It's the first Biden administration rule aimed at combatting climate change and the EPA says the move will play a big part in cutting America's greenhouse gas emissions in half this decade.