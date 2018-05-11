Emma remains the most popular girls name for the fourth straight year

There's a good chance that many leaders of tomorrow will either be named Liam or Emma.

That's because, according to the Social Security Administration, those names were the most popular for babies in 2017 — the second year in a row both names were among the most popular.

2017 marks the fourth year in a row that Emma was the most popular girls name. In 2012 and 2013, Emma also placed second among most popular girls names.

After placing as the second-most popular boy name from 2014 to 2016, Liam finally broke through and topped Noah as the top boys name. Noah finished in second place in 2017.

The boy's name that saw the biggest increase in popular between 2016 and 2017? Wells, which jumped 504 spots up to 915th. Ensley jumped 1,461 spots — the most among girls names — to 965th place.

Among the notable boys names that saw their popularity drop were Riaan, Chad and Nickolas. Julianne, Wendy and Milania were the girls names that saw significant drops.

View the SSA's Top 10 baby names below.

MALE NAMES FEMALE NAMES 1 Liam Emma 2 Noah Olivia 3 William Ava 4 James Isabella 5 Logan Sophia 6 Benjamin Mia 7 Mason Charlotte 8 Elijah Amelia 9 Oliver Evelyn 10 Jacob Abigail

Alex Hider is a writer for the E.W. Scripps National Desk. Follow him on Twitter @alexhider.