Elton John 'all good' after plane makes emergency landing en route to New York show

A private jet carrying 74-year-old Sir Elton John suffered a hydraulic failure while at 10,000 feet in the air, forcing the plane to make an emergency landing in the U.K. on Monday, the Independent reported.

The plane was reportedly forced to abort the landing twice as it worked to touch down at Farnborough Airport in Hampshire, England.

John was on his way to New York to perform at the 20,000-capacity Madison Square Garden arena that night. He had to take a later flight but was able to make it in time to perform for the show.

As Fox News reported, a representative said that fire crews and ambulances were called to assist on the ground as the plane landed. As the Sun reported, a witness who said they saw the landing told the outlet, "The jet was buffeted and couldn't land. It was horrible to see."

A representative told Fox News that the singer is "all good and performed last night at Madison Square Garden."

John was scheduled to perform in New York on Tuesday and Wednesday night.