Elizabeth Holmes trial: Jury begins first full day of deliberations

Nic Coury/AP
Elizabeth Holmes walks into federal court in San Jose, Calif., Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021. Federal prosecutors have accused Holmes of a massive fraud by misleading investors and patients about her startup's touted medical technology, while opposing lawyers depicted her as a well-intentioned entrepreneur whose dreams simply didn't pan out. (AP Photo/Nic Coury)
Elizabeth Holmes
Posted at 8:13 AM, Dec 20, 2021
SAN JOSE, Calif. — The jurors now responsible for assessing 11 charges of fraud and conspiracy against former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes are scheduled to begin their first full day of deliberations Monday.

Jurors have plenty of evidence to review after a three-month trial that captivated Silicon Valley. That includes the testimony of 32 witnesses — including Holmes herself — and more than 900 exhibits.

The eight men and four women on the jury began their deliberations late on Friday and took the weekend off before resuming Monday morning.

Holmes is on trial after she allegedly defrauded investors and patients by telling them she'd invented a blood-testing machine that could detect hundreds of diseases with a prick of a finger.

Fueled by claims of a coming revolution in medicine, Theranos' value soared, and Holmes was dubbed a rising star in the tech sector.

But things began to unravel for Holmes after the blood-testing machine, dubbed Edison, produced inaccurate test results and didn't work the way she described it would.

If convicted on all counts, the 37-year-old Holmes could face up to 20 years in prison.

