Driver rams cyclists in Arizona race, critically injuring 6

AP/Timber Mesa Fire and Medical District
This Saturday, June 19, 221, photo released by the Timber Mesa Fire and Medical District shows emergency personnel at the scene of a mass casualty incident near Downtown 9 in Show Low, Ariz., Saturday, June 19, 2021. Police say a driver in a pickup truck has plowed into bicyclists competing in a community road race in Arizona, critically injuring several riders. Authorities say officers then chased down the driver and shot him outside a nearby hardware store. Police say six cyclists have been taken to a hospital in critical condition after the crash in the mountain town, northeast of Phoenix. The 35-year-old suspect also has been hospitalized in critical condition. (Timber Mesa Fire and Medical District via AP)
Posted at 11:38 PM, Jun 19, 2021
SHOW LOW, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a driver in a pickup truck plowed into bicyclists competing in a community road race in Arizona, critically injuring several riders.

Police say officers chased the driver Saturday and shot him outside a nearby hardware store.

Six cyclists are in critical condition after the crash in the mountain town of Show Low, about a three-hour drive northeast of Phoenix. One was flown to a hospital near Phoenix.

The 35-year-old suspect also was hospitalized in critical condition. A city spokeswoman said the suspect didn't comply when officers tried to arrest him, but the circumstances of the shooting haven't been released.

