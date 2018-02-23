Driver leads California Highway Patrol on pursuit on Interstate 15

Allison Horn
8:48 PM, Feb 22, 2018
18 mins ago
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - The California Highway Patrol said a person arrested at gunpoint on Interstate 15 in San Diego Thursday was suspected of driving illegally in the HOV lane and leading an officer on a pursuit.

The chase happened on southbound I-15 just south of Aero Dr. at 5:30 p.m.

Officers said the driver was in the high-occupancy vehicle lane and failed to pull over, leading to the brief pursuit.

There are no reports of any injuries or a reason why the driver did not yield for the traffic stop.

