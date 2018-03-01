Dow sinks after President Trump announces tariffs on steel and aluminum

Winter Storm Warning issued March 1 at 3:20PM EST expiring March 2 at 4:00AM EST in effect for: Livingston, Oakland
Winter Weather Advisory issued March 1 at 3:20PM EST expiring March 2 at 4:00AM EST in effect for: Genesee, Lapeer, Saginaw, Sanilac, Shiawassee, Tuscola
Winter Weather Advisory issued March 1 at 3:20PM EST expiring March 2 at 4:00AM EST in effect for: Lenawee, Monroe
Winter Storm Warning issued March 1 at 3:20PM EST expiring March 2 at 4:00AM EST in effect for: Macomb, Saint Clair, Washtenaw, Wayne
Winter Weather Advisory issued March 1 at 3:02PM EST expiring March 1 at 11:00PM EST in effect for: Branch, Hillsdale
Flood Warning issued March 1 at 12:11PM EST expiring March 2 at 7:00PM EST in effect for: Calhoun
Flood Warning issued March 1 at 12:11PM EST expiring March 3 at 7:00AM EST in effect for: Jackson
Flood Warning issued March 1 at 12:11PM EST expiring March 4 at 10:00PM EST in effect for: Clinton
Flood Warning issued March 1 at 11:38AM EST expiring March 2 at 11:37AM EST in effect for: Branch, Saint Joseph
Winter Weather Advisory issued March 1 at 11:27AM EST expiring March 2 at 4:00AM EST in effect for: Lenawee, Monroe, Washtenaw, Wayne
Winter Weather Advisory issued March 1 at 11:27AM EST expiring March 2 at 4:00AM EST in effect for: Genesee, Lapeer, Macomb, Saginaw, Saint Clair, Sanilac, Shiawassee, Tuscola
Winter Weather Advisory issued March 1 at 11:05AM EST expiring March 1 at 10:00PM EST in effect for: Barry, Gratiot, Ionia, Kalamazoo
Winter Weather Advisory issued March 1 at 11:05AM EST expiring March 1 at 10:00PM EST in effect for: Calhoun, Clinton, Eaton, Ingham, Jackson
Winter Weather Advisory issued March 1 at 4:01AM EST expiring March 1 at 10:00PM EST in effect for: Barry, Calhoun, Clinton, Eaton, Ingham, Ionia, Jackson
Winter Weather Advisory issued March 1 at 4:01AM EST expiring March 1 at 10:00PM EST in effect for: Gratiot, Montcalm
Flood Warning issued March 1 at 2:59AM EST expiring March 3 at 4:00AM EST in effect for: Bay, Saginaw
Winter Weather Advisory issued February 28 at 9:16PM EST expiring March 1 at 10:00PM EST in effect for: Allegan, Barry, Calhoun, Clinton, Eaton, Ingham, Ionia, Jackson, Kalamazoo, Kent, Ottawa, Van Buren
Flood Warning issued February 28 at 8:40PM EST expiring March 5 at 7:00AM EST in effect for: Clinton
Flood Advisory issued February 27 at 9:25PM EST expiring March 2 at 12:00AM EST in effect for: Jackson
Flood Advisory issued February 25 at 9:11PM EST expiring March 2 at 12:30AM EST in effect for: Ingham
Flood Advisory issued February 25 at 9:11PM EST expiring March 1 at 9:00PM EST in effect for: Ingham
Trump's controversial tariff announcement immediately raised concerns about retaliation from China or other major U.S. trading partners.
"This is the first shot across the bow over a trade war," said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at B. Riley FBR. "And nobody wins a trade war."
Trump said his administration would impose a 25% tariff on steel imports and a 10% tariff on aluminum. It was not immediately clear whether Trump would exempt some countries from the tariffs, as his national security advisers have urged him to do to avoid hurting U.S. allies.
Beyond worries about retaliation, the tariff news drove concerns about rising costs for companies that rely heavily on aluminum and steel, like auto and plane makers. Shares of Boeing, General Motors and Ford fell about 3% apiece.
Concerns about trade come at an already shaky time on Wall Street. The S&P 500 and Dow fell about 4% in February, their worst month in two years. Fears about inflation and soaring bond yields caused a surge in volatility, including two 1,000-point plunges for the Dow.
The market had come back as investors focused on the strong economy and booming corporate profits. But stocks fell sharply again on Tuesday and Wednesday. Turbulence has picked up as well. The VIX volatility index soared 15% on Thursday.
At least two corners of the stock market cheered Trump's tariff announcement. U.S. Steel and AK Steel soared 8% and 11%, respectively.
Century Aluminum also spiked 8%. Another major aluminum maker, Alcoa, gained 2%.
Trump's tariff moves could force investors to confront another trade issue: NAFTA. Trump has repeatedly threatened to tear up this major trade deal with Canada and Mexico. Talks to renegotiate NAFTA, a major piece of the U.S. economy, have so far failed to produce a solution.
"It sets off the protectionist fears that had been lying dormant," said Hogan.
— CNN's Jeremy Diamond contributed to this report.