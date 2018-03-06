Dolphin rescued by SeaWorld after shark attack in Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - SeaWorld said Monday it rescued a bottlenose dolphin last week that suffered serious injuries after it was attacked by a shark in North Florida.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission called SeaWorld to help rescue the 265-pound dolphin after it was discovered along Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.

Because of the life-threatening injuries, animal experts decided to transport the animal to SeaWorld Orlando for rehabilitation.

Officials said the dolphin sustained multiple shark bite wounds to her body and right pectoral flipper.

After treatment, the dolphin was able to swim unsupported at the park’s rescue facility.

SeaWorld said they are currently providing the dolphin 24-hour care to help it gain strength.