DOJ sues Steve Wynn for failing to register under the Foreign Agents Registration Act

The Department of Justice announced Tuesday that it is suing Steve Wynn, former CEO of Wynn Resorts.

The DOJ alleges that Wynn contacted Trump administration officials on behalf of China in 2017. At the time, the country wanted the U.S. to cancel the visa or remove a businessperson who had been charged with corruption in China, the DOJ says.

Wynn directly made the request to former President Donald Trump, the DOJ alleges.

"He had multiple discussions with the then-President and senior officials at the White House and National Security Council," the DOJ said in a statement.

The DOJ believes Wynn acted "out of a desire to protect his business interests in Macau."

The DOJ is seeking to compel Wynn to register as a foreign agent for China.