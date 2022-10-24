Dog walker catches alligator in Idaho

An alligator was caught in New Plymouth, Idaho, and taken in by Idaho Fish and Game on Friday morning, according to a press release from Idaho Fish and Game.

Thursday night, a resident was walking their dog when they saw something moving in the brush. After identifying the animal as a 3.5-foot alligator, the resident caught the animal, loaded it into a nearby horse trailer and called Fish and Game. The alligator is currently being housed at a Fish and Game facility.

"Again it goes back to that kind of common sense. If there is a potentially dangerous animal that would be fun as a pet, make sure you can legally possess it. And please don't bring it into the state," said Idaho Fish and Game public information supervisor Rodger Philips.

Alligator caught in New Plymouth Thursday

In Idaho, it is illegal to possess alligators, or any crocodilian, without proper permits.

Alligators generally are native to the southeastern United States and are not native to areas north and west of Arkansas.

Idaho Fish and Game is currently investigating where the alligator may have come from. Anyone with information is asked to call the Southwest Regional Office at 208-465-8465 during normal business hours. You can also call the Citizens Against Poaching hotline at 1-800-632-5999.

This article was written by Cooper Waytenick for KIVI.

