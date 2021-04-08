Disneyland's new 'Avengers Campus' to open on June 4

ANAHEIM, Calif. — New superhero recruits will have an interactive experience at Disneyland’s Avenger Campus on June 4.

Guest will explore the new Marvel superhero land and see Spider-Man swinging across the sky, Doctor Strange conjuring up magic spells, and Captain America fighting villains along rooftops.

The new area is an extension to Disney’s California Adventure theme park in Anaheim, California, and features Marvel’s mightiest heroes from Earth and the stars.

“We are so excited to soon welcome our guests to Avengers Campus, our first land dedicated to Super Heroes,” said Ken Potrock, president, Disneyland Resort. “Here, our cast members will unite to help guests of all ages find their superpowers and create special memories.”

The park was initially set to open in July of last year, however, due to the coronavirus pandemic, theme parks in California have been closed since March 2020.

RELATED: Disneyland Resort planning for new attractions, entertainment to theme parks

Disney’s two parks in Anaheim will reopen on April 30. Anaheim is currently under the orange tier, which means the parks could operate at 25% capacity to start.

The Galaxy's existing Guardians: Mission Breakout indoor drop tower ride will serve as the anchor for the new Avengers Campus.

The backstory of Avengers Campus envisions the land as a former Stark Industries secret complex that Iron Man’s Tony Stark has redeveloped as a training ground for the next generation of superheroes.

“Avengers Campus will be a place where fans and guests can finally step into the universe they love, and stand alongside some of their favorite heroes,” said Dave Bushore, vice president of Franchise Creative & Marketing for Marvel Studios. “

The new land will also feature a new Spider-Man attraction, a dining location called Pym Particles Test Kitchen and an area based on Dr. Strange.

Character meet-and-greets will be a big part of Avengers Campus. Thor, Black Panther, Black Widow, and more will be walking around the land — visitors might also catch a glimpse of the trickster Loki.

RELATED: What to know: Reserving your visit to Disneyland and California Adventure

The Avengers Campus previously announced WEB Slingers, its first new ride centered around Spider-Man. Tom Holland will reprise his role as Peter Parker for the ride where attendees can strap on web bracelets and interact with this 3D attraction.

Alongside the existing Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission Breakout ride, Disney also revealed a closer look at the ancient sanctum, where Doctor Strange will train recruits in the "mystic arts." This area will change at night when the mystic energy lights up the area in strange ways.

Krista Summerville first reported this story for KGTV.