Disney workers now able to show off tattoos, wear gender-neutral costumes

Disney recently updated its dress code for employees at its theme park, including gender-inclusive hairstyles and visible tattoos.

In a blog post, Chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences, and Products Josh D'Amaro said the company is making changes and “creating a place where everyone is welcome.”

D'Amaro announced that Disney made the changes to remain relevant in today's workplace and create a culture of belonging.

“Every Disney Parks cast member is familiar with our longstanding tradition of The Four Keys, Safety, Courtesy, Show and Efficiency, which have guided our approach to guest service for more than 65 years," D'Amaro said.

He added that the Fifth Key would be “Inclusion,” along with the others, because it would “guide us as we interact with guests, collaborate, create the next generation of Disney products and experiences, and make critical decisions about the future of our business.”

The new policy allows for gender-inclusive hairstyles, jewelry, differing nail styles, varying costume choices, and appropriate visible tattoos.