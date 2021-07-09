Dingell, Stevens urge Biden for reopening strategy on U.S-Canadian border

(WSYM) — Congresswomen Debbie Dingell and Haley Stevens sent a letter to President Joe Biden, asking for an evidence-based strategy to safely reopen travel along the U.S - Canadian border.

The deadline to decide whether to extend the border closures is next week.

In the letter, Dingell and Stevens wrote:

“To defeat this virus once and for all, it is imperative we continue supporting efforts to keep Americans healthy and safe. Yet, over the past sixteen months, many individuals, families, and businesses across Michigan have been adversely affected by restrictions for international travelers between the United States and Canada. As our nation begins to make a strong recovery, we respectfully add our support to the group of members who have recently written you and urge your administration to adopt an evidence-based strategy to safely reopen international travel along the northern border.

“For over a year, our offices have spoken with distressed families, workers, and businesses in Michigan who have been impacted by the continued travel restrictions. Due to Michigan’s close proximity to the northern border, these issues are particularly salient in our communities. Under current regulations, friends, families, and loved ones continue to be separated, and Americans who own property in Canada are prohibited from safely traveling to their residences. We have also heard from countless businesses who have been financially hurt by the steep decline in international travel and tourism.”

View the full letter below: