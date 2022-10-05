Despite conflict in Ukraine, Russian will join Americans on flight to ISS

Despite the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, a Russian cosmonaut will join a Japanese and two American astronauts on a flight to the International Space Station.

Anna Kikina will be part of NASA’s SpaceX Crew 5 launch on Wednesday. She will be joined by Americans Nicole Aunapu Mann and Josh Cassada and Japan’s Koichi Wakata. The quartet will take off from Florida’s Kennedy Space Center Wednesday around noon ET.

Officials say there is a 90% chance of favorable weather conditions at the time of launch.

After a day in transit, the foursome will dock with the International Space Station on Thursday.

Despite long-standing political tensions, the US and Russia have continued cooperating in space. After retiring the space shuttles, NASA had relied on Russian spacecraft to reach the International Space Station.

NASA restarted launching astronauts into space in 2020 after partnering with SpaceX.

Kikina is set to become the first Russian to fly on a U.S. spacecraft in 20 years.

Part of the recent agreement between the U.S. and Russian space agencies also calls for American Loral O’Hara to take a seat on the Roscosmos spacecraft, which will launch in 2023.

