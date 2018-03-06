Deputies: Armed woman attacks mother and 3-year-old daughter on bus from Las Vegas

Deputies say a woman attacked a mother and daughter on a Greyhound bus that had departed from Las Vegas.

According to investigators, three strangers helped to save the child's life.

The bus left Las Vegas shortly after 7 a.m. Monday and was headed to San Francisco.

Teresa Ann Andrade Madrigal attacked the mother and child, just 45 minutes after leaving the station in Bakersfield, authorities report.

"The lady had the baby in her hand," said one passenger, "...and next thing I know, I heard she has a knife."

Investigators say Madrigal appeared to be delusional. They say Madrigal grabbed the child around the neck and held her at knife point. That's when the child's mother started to fight the attacker.

Soon, the bus driver and two other passengers jumped into action. The mother was stabbed in the abdomen. The men were able to help get the child away from the suspect.

In total, five people were hurt. We're told Madrigal, who was speaking to herself, was initially asked to get off the bus. The driver felt that it was safe to let the woman back on the bus after speaking with her outside.

Right now, the investigation into this incident is ongoing. Investigators say Madrigal also stabbed herself.

The child's mother, who has not been identified, had surgery on Monday. She is expected to make a full recovery. The child had red marks around her neck.