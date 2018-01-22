Deer 'too tired to move' rescued from frozen reservoir in Colorado

Flood Advisory issued January 21 at 9:03PM EST expiring January 27 at 1:00PM EST in effect for: Ingham

Flood Advisory issued January 21 at 9:03PM EST expiring January 22 at 11:02PM EST in effect for: Barry

Flood Advisory issued January 21 at 9:03PM EST expiring January 22 at 11:02PM EST in effect for: Ionia

Flood Advisory issued January 21 at 9:03PM EST expiring January 26 at 1:00PM EST in effect for: Ingham

Flood Watch issued January 21 at 12:30PM EST expiring January 27 at 1:00PM EST in effect for: Clinton

Flood Watch issued January 21 at 12:30PM EST expiring January 27 at 1:00AM EST in effect for: Clinton

Flood Watch issued January 21 at 12:30PM EST expiring January 24 at 1:00AM EST in effect for: Ingham