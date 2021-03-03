Dan Gilbert's Rocket Companies sees massive surge on Wall Street Tuesday

(WSYM) — Dan Gilbert's Rocket Companies (RKT) saw a massive surge on Wall Street Tuesday, similar to that of the major GameStop rally in January.

RKT closed at $42.23 per share on Tuesday, up more than 71% from its opening.

It appears RKT is the target of the Reddit group WallStreetBets, which sent GameStop stock surging earlier this year.

Rocket Companies went public in August at a cost of $18 a share.

Last week, Rocket announced it had made $9.4 billion in profit and a dividend of $1.11 per share later this month for investors.