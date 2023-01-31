Dallas Zoo reports 2 missing monkeys

The Dallas Zoo is searching for two missing emperor tamarin monkeys.

Workers learned they were missing Monday morning, zoo officials stated. Their enclosure and the zoo grounds were searched, but the monkeys were not found.

"It was clear the habitat had been intentionally compromised," the Dallas Zoo stated on Twitter.

After an initial assessment, the zoo said investigators believe the monkeys were taken.

This was the latest incident involving a missing animal at the Dallas Zoo. Earlier this month, a clouded leopard went missing after officials said someone intentionally cut open the animal's enclosure.

The leopard was found several hours later.

The Dallas Zoo was closed to the public on Monday due to the winter storm hitting the region. It will remain closed through Wednesday.