Dallas police officer arrested, charged with two counts of capital murder

Charges not linked to police work
DALLAS — Authorities say a Dallas police officer has been arrested and charged with two counts of capital murder.

The police department said in a statement that Bryan Riser was taken into custody Thursday morning and brought to the Dallas County Jail.

Police say he joined the department in 2008 and served as a patrol officer before his arrest.

The murder charge is not related to Riser's police work. Police did not immediately provide further details about the case against Riser.

An attorney for him could not be immediately identified.

