Crider Foods recalls canned beef product because of unsafe lead levels

WASHINGTON — Crider Foods is recalling more than 525,000 pounds of canned beef with gravy products that may be contaminated with unsafe levels of lead because of a spice mix used from an outside supplier.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced the recall Monday.

Recalled products were produced on Oct. 22, 2020 and March 15, 2021:

12-oz. cans of “Hargis House ROAST BEEF AND GRAVY” with best buy dates of 10/22/2022 and 3/15/2023.

12-oz. cans of “Clover Valley FULLY COOKED ROAST BEEF WITH GRAVY” with best buy dates of 10/22/2022 and 3/15/2023.

12-oz. cans of “Kroger ROAST BEEF WITH GRAVY” with best buy dates of 10/22/2022 and 3/15/2023.

12-oz. cans of “Hostess ROAST BEEF WITH GRAVY” with best buy dates of 10/22/2022 and 3/15/2023.

12-oz. cans of “Laura Lynn roast beef WITH GRAVY” with best buy dates of 10/22/2022 and 3/15/2023.

12-oz. cans of “ARMOUR Roast Beef WITH GRAVY” with best buy dates of 10/22/2022 and 3/15/2023.

12-oz. cans of “HARVEST CREEK Roast Beef with Gravy” with best buy dates of 10/22/2022 and 3/15/2023.

The products subject to recall have the establishment number “EST. 31812” on the cans.

These items were shipped to retail locations across the country.

Routine surveillance sampling conducted by a state partner caught the problem.

In-plant verification conducted by Crider Foods in conjunction with the USDA found that the spice mix was causing the issue.

There haven’t been any confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.

Consumers who purchased these products are urged not to consume them, and instead should throw them away or return them to the place they were purchased.