NHL team cancels Stan Lee appearance amid sexual harassment allegations

Winter Weather Advisory issued January 11 at 4:12PM EST expiring January 12 at 7:00PM EST in effect for: Genesee, Huron, Lapeer, Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, Saginaw, Saint Clair, Sanilac, Shiawassee, Tuscola, Washtenaw, Wayne
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 11 at 3:27PM EST expiring January 12 at 1:00PM EST in effect for: Allegan, Barry, Gratiot, Ionia, Kalamazoo, Kent, Montcalm, Muskegon, Ottawa, Van Buren
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 11 at 3:27PM EST expiring January 12 at 6:00PM EST in effect for: Calhoun, Clinton, Eaton, Ingham, Jackson
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 11 at 3:02PM EST expiring January 12 at 7:00PM EST in effect for: Branch, Hillsdale
Flood Advisory issued January 11 at 11:08AM EST expiring January 18 at 6:00AM EST in effect for: Ionia
Flood Advisory issued January 11 at 11:08AM EST expiring January 15 at 1:00AM EST in effect for: Ingham
Flood Advisory issued January 11 at 11:08AM EST expiring January 18 at 1:00AM EST in effect for: Clinton
The Arizona Coyotes of the National Hockey League have canceled Friday's scheduled ceremonial pregame puck drop by comic book icon Stan Lee following sexual misconduct allegations that arose earlier in the week.
Lee is the co-creator of Spider-Man, X-Men, The Hulk and numerous other comic books. He was scheduled to be in the Valley for the ACE Comicon event that will take place at Gila River Arena from Saturday-Monday.