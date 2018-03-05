Refusing to hire someone because of dreadlocks is legal, court rules
Employers may refuse to hire someone whose hair is in dreadlocks, a court of appeals has decided.
The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission filed the civil rights suit against Catastrophe Management Services after it told a woman it would not bring her on board with dreadlocks and terminated a job offer.
The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that the company in this lawsuit has a "race-neutral grooming policy" and was not discriminatory, and dreadlocks are not a cultural practice, NBC News reported.