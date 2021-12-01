Woman prepares to return home after long recovery from COVID-19

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WRTV) — An Indiana mother's months-long battle with COVID-19 initially led to concerns she would need a double-lung transplant. Now, Autumn Carver is ready to leave the hospital and return home.

Carver hopes to be home before Christmas — and focus on her family, especially her two daughters and newborn son, whom she held for the first time in October.

"We are going home soon. Between Zach and I and our daughters we will probably be fighting over who gets to hold him," she said.

Provided by Zach Carver Autumn Carver held her infant son, Huxley, for the first time since his birth in August.

While fighting COVID, Autumn gave birth to Huxley in August. For weeks, she was under medical supervision around the clock.

"I have to pinch myself throughout the day because it's been a wild ride, as you know," Zach Carver said. "We almost lost her multiple times. For her to be next to me, I don't have the words. My heart is full. I'm super-happy, super-blessed. We thank God multiple times a day."

Autumn's friends changed their Facebook profiles to her picture as they became her prayer warriors during her darkest days. And every step of the way, her husband Zach was at her side.

"He's always been amazing, so there was never a doubt in my mind, but he's certainly knocked it out of the park," Autumn said.

Provided by Autumn and Zach Carver Autumn and Zach Carver

In October, Autumn was transferred to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago. She has undergone daily physical, occupational and speech therapies, and it was determined that she will not need a double lung transplant.

"Life is short, hug the ones you love," Autumn said. "Like, I've always said: be a good person, treat people the way you want to be treated because life is too short for anything else."

In the days following Thanksgiving, both Autumn and Zach are grateful for the support they have received.

"To people who know Autumn and I, we thank thank dearly from the bottom of our hearts and tell them never give up," Zach said. "That would be the phrase I tell them, never give up. Stick close to your faith. Life is short, so take everyday as a gift."

This story was first reported by Rafael Sanchez on WRTV.com.