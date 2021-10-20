White House releases details on its plan to distribute COVID-19 vaccines to kids aged 5 to 11

The Biden Administration on Wednesday released more details about its plan to distribute vaccines to children aged between 5 and 11 upon their approval for emergency use.

According to CNN, the Biden administration has enough doses on hand to vaccinate every child aged between 5 and 11 in the U.S.

Unlike the initial vaccine rollout in the spring, the White House says it will not employ mass vaccination sites. Instead, both CNN and The New York Times report that officials will work with health networks across the country to get doses into doctor's offices, school and rural health clinics and children's hospitals.

Officials with the White House COVID-19 response team will provide more specifics Wednesday in a virtual briefing set to begin at 8:45 am. ET.

Details about the White House's plans were released just weeks after Pfizer asked the Food and Drug Administration to approve a smaller dose of its COVID-19 vaccine for use in children between the ages of 5 and 11 for emergency use.

According to The New York Times, the FDA will meet to discuss the application on Oct. 26 after which it could issue a formal recommendation within days. That would clear the way for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and its director, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, to issue their own recommendations.

Should each agency issue timely recommendations, younger children could start receiving doses by early to mid-November.

Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine has been fully approved by the FDA for everyone aged 16 and up. The shots are also available for adolescents between the age of 12 and 15 on an emergency use basis.