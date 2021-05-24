Watch

United offering vaccinated travelers chance to win free flights, year of travel

David Zalubowski/AP
A United Airlines jetliner lifts off from a runway at Denver International Airport. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
United Airlines is offering those who've been vaccinated for COVID-19 a chance to win free flights and a year of travel.

Between now and June 22, new or existing MileagePlus members can upload proof of their vaccination on the company's mobile app or website.

Thirty people will win a roundtrip flight for two, in any class, anywhere in the world that United flies.

On July 1, United will select five random MileagePlus members for the grand prize, free travel for a whole year. The lucky winners will also get to take a companion with them and get to travel in any class to anywhere United flies.

United is the first airline to offer vaccine incentives to travelers.

American Airlines is offering its U.S. employees an extra vacation day in 2022 if they get vaccinated.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Delta Airlines is offering monetary incentives to employees who get vaccinated.

Last month, Dollar General said hourly employees who get vaccinated would receive a one-time payment equivalent of four hours of pay.

Other companies are giving away free doughnuts and beer to those who are vaccinated.

In New York, if you get vaccinated, you have a chance to win $5 million.

