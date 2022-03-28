Watch

The FDA is expected to approve a second COVID booster for people 50 and up

Mary Altaffer/AP
FILE - In this Jan. 15, 2021, file photo, Dr. Yomaris Pena, Internal Medicine Physician with Somos Community Care at a COVID-19 extracts the last bit of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine out of a vial so as not to waste it at a vaccination site at the Corsi Houses in the East Harlem neighborhood of New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
Posted at 1:07 PM, Mar 28, 2022
The FDA will likely authorize a secondary booster dose for adults 50 years and older this week.

The booster shot would be for people who were vaccinated with Moderna or Pfizer.

Once approved by the FDA, it will be up to the CDC to follow with a “permissive recommendation," CNN reports.

That means the second booster dose won’t necessarily be recommended, but if people wish to receive it, they can.

With this dose, the FDA will forego its typical meeting with independent vaccine advisors.

There is evidence that shows protection from three shots is waning and that a fourth shot could help boost protection – including data from Israel involving people over the age of 60.

In this study, people had elevated protection from severe disease and hospitalization.

However, critics say there isn’t enough evidence to show the fourth shot is actually needed, or how long protection from it would last.

