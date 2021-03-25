Pfizer reportedly begins COVID vaccine trial in children

Pfizer is reportedly now testing its COVID-19 vaccine in children under 12.

According to The New York Times, the first two children to receive the first Pfizer-BioNTech’s vaccine were twin 9-year-old girls in North Carolina on Wednesday.

A spokesperson told The Times that the trial's results would be "expected in the second half of the year" and hoping for younger children to be vaccinated "early next year."

According to Time, 114 children would be enrolled in the 5-11 age group.

On its website, Pfizer said 2,259 participants between the ages of 12 and 15 had been evaluated in its phase 3 clinical trial, which began last July.

Moderna began its vaccine trial on children six months to 12 years last week.

According to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, just over 47 million people had received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine as of Thursday afternoon.