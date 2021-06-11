Watch

Pandemic travel trends carrying over to 2021

People are feeling more comfortable traveling, but there's a trend that seems to be sticking around from last summer.

Travel experts say many people are still booking trips to places that are typically less crowded.

"We still see domestic travel and really kind of travel to places where people can socially distance be the most popular at Tripadvisor," said Brian Hoyt with Tripadvisor. "So, if folks can go to a beach or a national park, those tend to be incredibly popular vacations still in 2021."

Tripadvisor analyzed its global search history from last month and said nature and parks were the most popular thing people searched. Sights and landmarks closely followed those destinations.

Nature and park vacations tend to be less expensive to visit as travel prices pick back up. But because they're more popular now, travelers looking to book those trips should think about reserving them further in advance.

"We have heard from a number of parks and campsites that some of them have been booked straight through the summer," Hoyt said.

Even though those locations are filling up, Tripadvisor says it still sees a lot of traffic to big cities as well.

