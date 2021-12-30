Group gets word out about COVID best practices in Latino community through cartoons, illustrations

A group is hoping cartoons and illustrations can help spread factual information about COVID-19.

Covid Latino teamed up with artists and cartoonists to highlight the importance of getting vaccinated.

The group was launched in the spring of 2020 to reach immigrant farming communities. They try to craft information in a way that's easy to understand and culturally relevant.

"Let's say that's posted up in a grocery store," said Gilberto Lopez, an assistant professor at Arizona State University. "You're walking out. It's going to look very familiar. So, it's going to make you look twice versus the standard infographics that are out there, which are the same ones you see in every clinic."

Covid Latino creates cartoons and one-to-two-minute animations in both English and Spanish. They're also making sure indigenous groups are included in conversations.

"We have a huge increase of indigenous immigrants from Latin America," Lopez said. "So, we have them in Zapoteco now, and we're trying to get them in Mixteco and also maybe one of the Mayan languages."

Covid Latino doesn't want to just focus on the physical effects of the virus. The group also plans to add resources to help the Latino community with other issues, like mental health.