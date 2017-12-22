Controversial Trump environmental nomination back to square one

Kathleen Hartnett-White was just one vote away from becoming the White House’s top environmental advisor. But Thursday night, her nomination was sent back to the White House after weeks of controversy stemming from her record on the environment.
Now, President Trump will have to re-nominate her in 2018 to lead the Council on Environmental Quality and begin the process over after a rarely exercised procedural move from Senator Tom Carper (D-Del.), the top Democrat on the Environmental and Public Works Committee.
“Ms. White’s concerning record, unacceptable statements and shockingly poor performance before the EPW Committee last month have elicited serious concerns on both sides of the aisle and all across the country,” said Carper in a statement. “I am pleased that Ms. White’s nomination has been returned to the White House, and I am hopeful that President Trump will seize on the opportunity to start the new year and the new session of Congress off on the right foot by nominating a new and better qualified candidate to lead this consequential office.”
During her testimony before the committee,White, the former chair of the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ), denied a role in under reporting radiation contamination in Texas drinking water. She told senators, “I would never, ever tell staff to under report health hazards. That’s the only statement I wanted to make.”