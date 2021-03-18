Menu

Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Company offers $2,400 to go without technology for a day

items.[0].image.alt
Reviews.org
Digital Detox Challenge.png
Posted at 6:39 AM, Mar 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-18 06:39:08-04

Reviews.org is offering $2,400 to someone who is willing to give up all technology for a 24-hour period, according to the review site.

They say the average American watches nearly 60 hours of television each week and checks their phone once every nine minutes.

We’re told the challenge is being conducted to see how going tech-less affects one’s mood, stress level and screen time after the test is completed.

Reviews.org says the selected applicant who successfully endures 24 hours without technology will be awarded with $2,400 as well as an Amazon gift card.

Those interested in taking part in the challenge can apply here before March 26.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
News Staff

Meet Our FOX 47 Reporters