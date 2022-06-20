Colorado town considering changing name to Kush thanks to booming cannabis industry

A town in Colorado has seen economic growth thanks mainly to its booming cannabis industry.

Moffat has more than 70 dispensaries in a town with around 120 residents.

This has prompted them to think about changing their name to Kush.

According to NPR, even the mayor is behind the idea.

CNN reported that the idea for the name change came from Mike Biggio, the owner of a 420-acre cannabis business park, which is headquartered in Moffat.

Mayor Cassandra Foxx told CNN that thanks to Biggio's business, they added it to the town hall agenda.

Foxx said some residents aren't behind the idea, saying they want the town name to stay the way it is.

The mayor said nothing had been done yet, but if the town wants to change its name to Kush, a resident must start a petition.

In 2012, Colorado was one of the first states to legalize cannabis for recreational use.