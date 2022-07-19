Colorado Springs man pushes peanut with his nose to Pikes Peak summit

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. — A Colorado Springs man will go down in history as the first person in the 21st century to push a peanut — using only his nose — up to the summit of Pikes Peak.

Using a contraption taped to his nose, Bob Salem began his journey at 9 a.m. on July 9 and made it to the top of Pikes Peak via the Barr Trail around sunrise on July 15.

A ceremonial finish was held Friday, where Salem was greeted with cheers and letters from Manitou Springs and Colorado Springs city officials.

Salem is not the first to complete this challenge.

The City of Manitou Springs said the most notable person to complete the so-called Peanut Push was Ulysses Baxter in 1963. It took him eight days.

In 1929, Bill Williams did the same in about 20 days to earn $500 in a bet, according to The Travel Channel.

Salem said he decided to undertake this challenge to celebrate Manitou Springs’ 150th birthday.

The city was founded in 1872 and was incorporated in 1876. Today, about 5,000 people call Manitou Springs home, with many more who visit it often across the greater Colorado Springs area.

