College student in Michigan suspended after pulling knife on student activists
WXYZ
2:41 PM, Feb 14, 2018
2 hours ago
DETROIT - A student at Wayne State University in Detroit has been placed on interim suspension after brandishing a knife at student activists, calling to "deport and kill all illegals."
The student activists were seated at a table for their student organization BAMN, the Coalition to Defend Affirmative Action, Integration & Immigrant Rights, and Fight for Equality By Any Means Necessary.
The student was identified as Corbin Steele, who studies in Wayne State's College of Engineering.
Wayne State said the police department is aware of the incident and has identified and talked with Steele.
"The student has been suspended from the university on an interim basis pending a full investigation," said the university's Communications Director Matt Lockwood.
No one was injured during the incident.
"Diversity and inclusion are not only core values of our university, but strategic focus areas of our strategic plan," Lockwood said. "President Wilson has been vocal that incidents such as this are unacceptable."
President Wilson’s response to campus incident: “We remain steadfast in our commitment to building an inclusive campus community where intolerance — particularly when accompanied by physical threats — is not tolerated.” https://t.co/xJYiGTej07