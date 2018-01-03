Coachella 2018: Beyoncé, Eminem, The Weeknd to headline

Get your flower crowns and face paint ready: Coachella is right around the corner.

One of the largest music festivals in the country, Coachella takes place over two weekends each year just outside of Palm Springs, California. The festival routinely features the biggest names in pop, hip-hop and electronic music.

A post shared by Coachella (@coachella) on Jan 2, 2018 at 4:15pm PST

Beyonce, Eminem and The Weeknd are among the headliners for the 2018 festival. Beyonce was slated to to headline the festival last year, but was forced to postpone after she found out she was pregnant with twins.

