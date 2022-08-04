Watch Now
Chrissy Teigen announces pregnancy nearly 2 years after losing unborn child

Chrissy Teigen, left, and John Legend arrive at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Chrissy Teigen and singer John Legend are expecting another child.

In a post on Instagram, Teigen said she was reluctant to announce her pregnancy after losing her unborn baby nearly two years ago.

"Every appointment I’ve said to myself, 'OK, if it’s healthy today, I’ll announce,' but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I’m just too nervous still."

Teigen added that this pregnancy has been "perfect" and she's feeling hopeful.

The couple has two other children together. They have been married since 2013.

