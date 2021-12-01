Chris Cuomo says suspension from CNN is 'embarrassing'

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo addressed his suspension from the network for the first time on Wednesday.

On his SiriusXM Satellite Radio show, Chris Cuomo called the suspension "embarrassing," but said he understands why it happened.

CNN suspended Chris Cuomo indefinitely on Tuesday. The announcement came after transcripts and exhibits from the New York Attorney General's investigation into former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo were released.

The documents show that Chris Cuomo advised his brother and reached out to his "sources" about the women accusing Andrew Cuomo of sexual misconduct.

“I understand why some people feel the way they do about what I did,” Chris Cuomo said on his radio show. “I’ve apologized in the past. I mean it. It’s the last thing I ever wanted to do was compromise any of my colleagues."

Chris Cuomo added that he respects the process CNN is taking while the network evaluates his future.

Chris Cuomo added that he will not be discussing the matter anymore.